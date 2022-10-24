Skip to main content
Kings And Warriors Starting Lineups

Kings And Warriors Starting Lineups

The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will face off on Sunday evening at the Chase Center in San Francisco. 

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Kings will start Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Okpala, Sabonis on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Sunday. 

The Kings come into the game 0-2 with losses to the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers.

They have a talented roster but will have to have a fantastic season just to make the play-in tournament.

Mike Brown is the new head coach of the Kings, and he was the assistant coach of the Warriors from 2017-22.

Therefore, he won three NBA Championships with the organization.

He has a big job ahead of him as the Kings have not been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2006 season, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA.

The Warriors come into the game with a 1-1 record after beating LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers but losing to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Steph Curry is off to a fantastic start to the new season averaging 33.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals per contest.

The Kings have been led by former Kentucky star De'Aaron Fox, who is averaging 34.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

He's also shooting 61.4% from the field and 57.1% from the three-point range. 

USATSI_19122885_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Brandon Ingram's Injury Status In Jazz-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18421933_168388303_lowres
News

Kings And Warriors Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18041070_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Golden State Warriors Final Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19262500_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Final Injury Status For Timberwolves-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19285559_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet After The Cavs Beat The Bulls

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17806132_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards And Cavs Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19288413_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Trail Blazers Beat Lakers With A Last Second Shot

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18583141_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Trail Blazers Rookie Steals The Ball From LeBron James

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17934238_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar