Sacramento Kings Hire Mike Brown As Next Head Coach

The Sacramento Kings have made their decision as to who their next head coach will be, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday evening that Golden State Warriors’ assistant coach Mike Brown will become the next head coach of the franchise.

After holding interviews and meetings over the last two weeks, the Kings had narrowed their search down to Brown, ESPN’s and former Warriors head coach Mark Jackson, and former Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford.

Kings' owner Vivek Ranadive has been a long-time fan of Mark Jackson, but management and the front-office preferred Brown throughout the interview process.

Mike Brown has been with the Warriors since the start of the 2016-17 season and has helped the organization win two championships.

He was last a head coach in the NBA during the 2013-14 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, leading the team to a 33-49 record. For his career, Brown spent six total seasons with the Cavaliers and just over one season with the Los Angeles Lakers, accumulating a career record of 347-216 (61.6%) as a head coach in the NBA.

According to multiple reports, Brown is going to remain with the Golden State Warriors through the end of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, as the team is currently in the midst of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Being an assistant coach under Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich, two of the fifteen coaches named as the 15 Greatest Coaches in NBA History as part of the league’s 75th anniversary celebration, and being a successful head coach on his own, the Kings are hopeful that Mike Brown can help end what is now a 16-year playoff drought.

The Sacramento Kings have not recorded a winning season since the 2005-06 season and are hopeful that Brown, along with talents like De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis will be able to quickly turn things around.