JUST IN: Interim Head Coach Alvin Gentry Will Not Return To Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have now missed the NBA playoffs for 16 consecutive seasons, the longest postseason drought in NBA history.

After starting the 2021-22 season 6-11, the Kings fired Luke Walton and named assistant coach Alvin Gentry as the team’s interim head coach for the remainder of the year.

Winning just 23 more games with Gentry instead of Walton, the Sacramento Kings have decided to part ways with their interim head coach and will not be bringing him back for the 2022-23 season, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Gentry and the Kings are discussing a front-office role, with a resolution expected sometime this week.

The Kings are now actively looking for their third head coach, both permanent and acting, in as many seasons heading into the offseason.

There are no early indications as to who the front-runner for this opening could be, but NBA insider Marc Stein recently listed Mike D’Antoni, Terry Stotts, Mike Brown and Stevce Clifford as potential veteran head coaches already being cited in league coaching circles in connection with the Kings.

Wojnarowski also added Kenny Atkinson, Mark Jackson, Charles Lee and Darvin Ham as those expected to be in consideration for the Kings’ head coach vacancy.

Whoever inherits this position from interim head coach Alvin Gentry surely has their work cut out for them, but this opening is a little “risk free” in the sense that the Kings really cannot get worse than they have been.

They have not won 40 games in a season since 2005-06 and while they have two All-Star-level talents in Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox, there are a lot of changes that this roster will need to see in order to get into consideration for the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference.

The Kings have their work cut out for them entering the offseason once again and while their failure on the court this season is not his fault whatsoever, Alvin Gentry will not be returning to the Kings' sideline.

