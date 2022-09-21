Sacramento Kings Officially Sign Kent Bazemore, Quinn Cook

Skip to main content
Sacramento Kings Officially Sign Two Veteran Talents

On Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings officially announced that they had signed veterans Quinn Cook and Kent Bazemore ahead of the start of training camp.

Failing to reach the postseason for 16 consecutive seasons now, the Sacramento Kings have been looking to make moves this NBA offseason to set themselves up for success during the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Plenty of new faces are now on the Kings roster, including the likes of Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook, two veterans who officially signed their contracts with Sacramento on Wednesday.

Per team release, the Kings signed both Bazemore and Cook with the terms of both of their contracts not being released.

Already having 12 guaranteed contracts on their roster for this upcoming season, as well as several others with partially-guaranteed or non-guaranteed clauses, it would not be surprising if Bazemore and/or Cook each have certain non-guaranteed clauses in their new contracts.

Kent Bazemore recently spent the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, playing in a total of 39 games and averaging 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. He is preparing for his 11th season in the league and has played with the Sacramento Kings previously during the 2019-20 season.

Quinn Cook has not played in the NBA since the 2020-21 season when he was with both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. Also in his career, Cook has played for the Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.

In 188 total games, Quinn Cook has averaged 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 40.8 percent from three-point range. Playing in the G League with the Stockton Kings last year, Cook averaged 23.7 points, 5.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds, while shooting 52.4 percent from the field in 11 games.

Both Bazemore and Cook bring veteran experience to the Sacramento Kings and they both already have relationships with new head coach Mike Brown, who served as an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors from the start of the 2016-17 season through last season.

Sacramento is preparing to open their 2022-23 season at home on October 19 against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. 

