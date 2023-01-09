Sacramento Kings Officially Announce Signing Of Former Celtics, Nuggets and Thunder Guard

On Monday, the Sacramento Kings officially announced that they have signed PJ Dozier to a 10-day contract.

Dozier, 26, has been in the NBA since the start of the 2017-18 season and has played for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

He also was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves for a brief period of time ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season and Dozier was also traded to and subsequently waived by the Orlando Magic last season.

Spending the most time in Denver, a total of three seasons, Dozier averaged 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the floor in 97 career games with the Nuggets.

Now, PJ Dozier will join the Kings from the Iowa Wolves, the Timberwolves' G League affiliates, where he averaged 18.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 36.8 minutes per game in the regular season.

After recently waiving Chima Moneke, Sacramento now has an available roster spot to play around with trending towards the trade deadline and buyout market.

While Dozier is not expected to earn a contract for the rest of the season, he is an intriguing guard that has shown flashes of his potential coming off-the-bench in this league.

However, the Kings do have talent in their backcourt already with De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis and Matthew Dellavedvoa, so it will be interesting to see if Dozier gets actual minutes over the next week or so.

The Sacramento Kings will play their next game on Monday night at home against the Orlando Magic.

