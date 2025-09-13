Sacramento Kings’ Rumored Kelly Oubre Interest Strongly Denied
Kelly Oubre could have a group of teams looking to trade for him soon. According to The Carmichael Dave Show with Jason Ross, the Sacramento Kings will not be one of them.
As Oubre and Andre Drummond have recently been dubbed as potential trade block candidates for the Philadelphia 76ers, the Sactown station caught wind of a rumor that didn’t really have any legs to begin with.
But in case anybody was thinking that maybe the Kings could be suitors for the veteran Oubre, the show hosts felt strongly against that theory.
via The Carmichael Dave Show: “I have been told that that is just completely and totally fabricated. Like, no, no, no talks at all. No talks. None. Zero made up. If it came from anywhere, I’m not saying it did come from Philly, but it didn’t come from out here. It’s that’s that’s that’s silly pants.”
Oubre is a 29-year-old forward who has been in the NBA since 2015.
Coming out of Kansas, Oubre was the 15th overall pick for the Atlanta Hawks before getting rerouted to the Washington Wizards ahead of his rookie season.
By year two, Oubre had a full-time role off the bench, seeing the court for 20 minutes per game. During his fourth season, he was playing nearly 30 minutes per game for 81 matchups. Amid his fourth year with the Wizards, Oubre was traded to the Phoenix Suns.
In 2019-2020, Oubre became a full-time starter for the first time in his career. He averaged 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in 56 matchups.
The Suns traded Oubre in 2020. He landed with the Golden State Warriors, where he continued a starting role throughout the 2020-2021 season. Oubre’s run with the Warriors helped him boost his value ahead of free agency in 2021. Oubre landed a two-year deal, worth $25 million, with the Charlotte Hornets.
Despite a 20 PPG effort in 2022-2023, Oubre ended up with a veteran’s minimum on the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023-2024. He boosted his value back up to earn another two-year deal after an impressive first season with the Sixers.
Last year, the Sixers dealt with a ton of injuries. Oubre started 57 games, which marked a career high. He made 47 percent of his shots from the field and produced 15.1 points per game, along with 6.1 rebounds per game.
Recently, Oubre picked up his team option to return to the Sixers. While he plans to enter year three with the organization, Oubre will be a name NBA teams could be keeping an eye on. Early comments from the West suggest that the Kings aren’t going to be in the mix.
Oubre has 655 games of experience. He has made 44 percent of his field goals, while averaging 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.