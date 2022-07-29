Sacramento Kings Sign Matthew Dellavedova

After spending eight seasons in the NBA playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks, Matthew Dellavedova decided to return home to Australia and play for Melbourne United following the 2020-21 NBA season.

Now, the 31-year-old guard is coming back to the NBA, as he has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings, the team announced on Friday.

Dellavedova made a name for himself in the league during his time with the Cavaliers, as he was always a tough-minded defender that played a pivotal secondary role for his team.

In the 2015-16 playoffs, Matthew Dellavedova was the catalyst for the Cavaliers defensively and alongside the likes of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, he helped Cleveland capture their first NBA championship, defeating the Golden State Warriors in seven games after trailing 3-1 in the series.

The Cleveland Cavaliers also became the first team in NBA history to come back in the NBA Finals facing a 3-1 deficit.

Playing in a total of 447 games over the course of his eight seasons in the NBA, Dellavedova has averaged 5.5 points, 3.7 assists and has shot 38.6% from the floor, 36.4% from three-point range.

The veteran guard will join a younger Sacramento Kings team that has made a ton of really good moves this offseason. Not only did the Kings draft Keegan Murray fourth overall to be a potential star out on the wing, but they traded for sharpshooter Kevin Huerter and they signed another impactful offensive talent in Malik Monk.

Playing for Mike Brown in Cleveland during the 2013-14 season, Dellavedova already has a strong relationship with the Kings new head coach and Brown will likely lean on the veteran in defensive situations.

The Sacramento Kings have added depth and experience this offseason as they embark on a quest to put an end to their now 16-year playoff drought.