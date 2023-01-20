Sacramento Kings Sign Former Celtics, Nuggets And Thunder Guard To Second 10-Day Contract

On Thursday, the Sacramento Kings announced that they have signed P.J. Dozier to a second 10-day contract.

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the greatest storylines of the 2022-23 NBA season so far, as they currently find themselves 25-18 on the season, the third-best record in the Western Conference.

De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are both having All-Star-like seasons for Sacramento and head coach Mike Brown is putting together a very strong case to be the league’s Coach of the Year.

All-in-all, this season has been a huge success for the Kings so far and having an open roster spot, it appears that the Kings are open to adding some more backcourt depth.

Signing P.J. Dozier to a 10-day contract earlier this month, the Kings announced on Thursday that they are signing Dozier to yet another 10-day contract, one that will keep him with the team through January 28.

Dozier, 26, played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets prior to joining the Kings over the course of his now six year NBA career.

He also was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves for a brief period of time ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season and Dozier was also traded to and subsequently waived by the Orlando Magic last season.

Featured in three games for Sacramento, Dozier has gone 1-2 from three-point range for 3 points in a total of 7 minutes.

Showing flashes of his potential and athleticism, P.J. Dozier is an intriguing player for the Kings to consider signing for the rest of the season.

However, the Kings do have talent in their backcourt already with De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis and Matthew Dellavedova, so it will be interesting to see if Dozier does earn himself a guaranteed deal for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.