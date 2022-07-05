San Antonio Spurs Sign Veteran Center Gorgui Dieng

Needing to add some depth behind Jakob Poeltl at the center position, the San Antonio Spurs made their first free agency signing of the offseason on Tuesday morning, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with veteran big man Gorgui Dieng, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Dieng, 32, has been in the league since the start of the 2013-14 season and has always been known to be a steady presence both on- and off-the-court. A veteran that understands his role, Dieng is a confident player and you know what to expect from him.

After spending the first six-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Gorgui Dieng has since played for the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs and most recently, the Atlanta Hawks.

This will be Dieng’s second stint with the Spurs, as he played 16 games with the franchise during the 2020-21 season after being waived by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Preparing this offseason for his tenth year in the NBA, Gorgui Dieng has proven to be a stretch big man that can be a force in terms of rebounding as well. In 597 career games, Dieng has averaged 7.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and has shot 36.7% from three-point range.

Joining a very young San Antonio Spurs team, Dieng will be relied upon by head coach Gregg Popovich and his staff to be a mentor and leader at all times. Being the only other center on San Antonio’s roster now behind Jakob Poeltl, Gorgui Dieng should see chunks of playing time right away during the 2022-23 season.