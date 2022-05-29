Here's Who The Referees Are For Celtics-Heat Game 7

Scott Foster, James Capers and David Guthrie will be the officials for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

Scott Foster, James Capers and David Guthrie will be the three officials for the evening.

The Heat and Celtics have played arguably the most entertaining series of the entire 2022 NBA Playoffs.

At first, the Heat had a 2-1 lead, but then the Celtics came back and won three games in a row to take a 3-2 lead.

In Game 6 on Friday night in Boston, the Heat won on the road to save themselves from elimination and force a Game 7.

The winner of the series will go to the NBA Finals to take on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors ended their series with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, so they will have a full week of rest leading up to Game 1 of the Finals.

