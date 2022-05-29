Here's Who The Referees Are For Celtics-Heat Game 7
The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening, and for the game the referees have been announced.
Scott Foster, James Capers and David Guthrie will be the three officials for the evening.
The Heat and Celtics have played arguably the most entertaining series of the entire 2022 NBA Playoffs.
At first, the Heat had a 2-1 lead, but then the Celtics came back and won three games in a row to take a 3-2 lead.
In Game 6 on Friday night in Boston, the Heat won on the road to save themselves from elimination and force a Game 7.
The winner of the series will go to the NBA Finals to take on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors ended their series with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, so they will have a full week of rest leading up to Game 1 of the Finals.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.