Watch Julius Randle And Desmond Bane Get Into A Scuffle During A Timeout

The New York Knicks lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 120-108 on Wednesday night, and during the game Julius Randle and Desmond Bane got into a scuffle during a timeout.

The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter.

The Knicks lost 120-108, and have fallen to 24-28 in the 52 games that they have played so far this season.

They are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, and have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games.

As for the Grizzlies, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 36-18 record in 54 games played on the year.

In their most recent ten games they have gone 6-4.

Both teams lost in the first round of the playoffs last season.

