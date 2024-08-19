Storm Coach Noelle Quinn Clears Air on Heated Exchange with Fever's Christie Sides
Things got a little heated between Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn and Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides near the end of Sunday's game. It led to some questions in the postgame press conference.
As the Fever were putting the finishing touches on a 92-75 victory over the Storm, Quinn walked over to the Indiana bench to have a conversation with Sides. While no details were really provided regarding the situation, it appears that Quinn was upset over the fact that Sides did not pull her starters out of the game earlier.
"I respect Christie a ton," Quinn said after the game. "Been in this league a long time. Played for her in Russia. We were just having a spirited conversation about gamesmanship. That's it."
Here's the interaction between the two coaches near the end of Sunday's game:
There's probably a little additional frustration from the Storm side. Despite owning a 17-10 record, Seattle has dropped its last two games to the Atlanta Dream and Fever — both currently sporting losing records.
Seattle ran into a red-hot Indiana team on Sunday, which got significant production from Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull and Aliyah Boston.
Mitchell led all scorers with 27 points while Clark had 23 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Hull came off the bench and dropped 22 on the Storm, going six-of-seven from long distance. Boston ended the night with 15 rebounds to go along with nine points.
Indiana improved to 13-15 on the season and is now 2-0 since the Olympic break. Clark also set the WNBA rookie single-season assist record in Sunday's win over Seattle.