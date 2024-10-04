Seattle Storm Rookie Nika Muhl Suffers Serious Injury During Overseas Game
Seattle Storm rookie and former UConn star Nika Muhl suffered a serious leg injury during a recent game in Turkey. She had to be taken off the court on a stretcher in the third quarter.
Muhl, who was playing overseas for Besiktas J.K., suffered the injury in a game against Fenerbahçe SK. It's unclear what exactly happened in the video below, but it appeared Muhl suffered the injury after landing on the ground while grabbing a rebounds.
The camera then shows Muhl holding her knee as she appears to be in a significant amount of pain. Trainers rushed to the court to provide assistance and eventually took the WNBA rookie off the court on a stretcher.
Per Yahoo Sports, Muhl suffered an ACL tear. That will end her first season overseas.
Muhl appeared in 16 games for the Storm as a rookie. She accounted for 10 rebounds, seven assists, two points and two steals in her first year in the WNBA.
Muhl was selected in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft after an outstanding career at UConn. She appeared in 131 career games and made 109 starts over four years with the Huskies. She was known as a great passer and even better defensive player.
In 2022 and 2023, Muhl was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year, an impressive accomplishment in back-to-back seasons. She also ended her career with 686 assists, most in UConn history.
Muhl also set UConn's single-season assist record (284) and single-game assist record (15).