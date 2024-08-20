Seattle Storm Sign Gabby Williams Following 2024 Paris Olympics
The Seattle Storm are getting some additional help for the second half of the season. On Tuesday, the team announced that they have signed free agent Gabby Williams to a rest-of-season contract. The acquisition comes after Williams' outstanding performance in the 2024 Paris Olympics as a member of Team France.
Williams played with the Storm each of the last two seasons (2022-23). She decided to miss the first half of the 2024 WNBA season to train with Team France for the 2024 Paris Olympics. That was a decision that paid off, helping the country win a silver medal and come within one point of knocking off Team USA in the gold medal game.
At the end of the Olympics, Williams was named Best Defensive Player and selected to the All-Star Five.
“I’m so excited to be joining the Storm for the rest of the season,” Williams said in a statement released by the team. “I feel more than ready to finally return to Seattle. I’ve missed the organization, my teammates and the fans so much. I absolutely can’t wait to come back and finish the season strong.”
Williams was named to the WNBA's All-Defensive second team in 2022, her first season in Seattle. She finished that year averaging 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Williams then missed the first half of the 2023 season due to injury. She appeared in 10 games that year, averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
“We’re thrilled to have Gabby back with the Storm,” said coach Noelle Quinn. “Gabby is a dynamic player who brings tremendous versatility. She’s a two-way player that can guard multiple positions and has a strong offensive game; given her familiarity with our system, we know she can have an immediate impact. Gabby’s Olympic performance showcased her world-class talent, and we’re excited to have her join us as we push for the playoffs.”
Seattle entered the Olympic break as one of the top teams in the WNBA, sitting at 17-8. However, the Storm have struggled since the return to action, dropping back-to-back games to the Washington Mystics and Indiana Fever.
The addition of Williams should provide the Storm with a nice spark for the remaining portion of the schedule as they attempt to make a deep playoff push.
Williams is expected to rejoin the team next week when it returns to Seattle to face the Mystics on Monday, Aug. 26.