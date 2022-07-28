Skip to main content
Former Boston Celtics Second-Round Pick Signs With New Team

Former Boston Celtics Second-Round Pick Signs With New Team

Semi Ojeleye, who played with the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, is heading overseas to join Virtus Pallacanestro Bologna in Italy.

After beginning the 2021-22 season with the Milwaukee Bucks, being traded midseason to the Los Angeles Clippers and then subsequently being waived, former second-round draft pick Semi Ojeleye is taking his talents to Italy to play for Virtus Pallacanestro Bologna.

Virtus’ interest in the 6-foot-6 forward was reported by Orazio Cauchi of BasketNews.com and then later confirmed by Sportando’s Emiliano Carchia. Semi Ojeleye confirmed his departure to Italy himself on Wednesday.

Ojeleye, 27, was the 37th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and he spent the first four seasons of his career with the Boston Celtics, playing in a total of 254 games for them.

This past year playing with both the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, Ojeleye combined to average 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds on 30.3% shooting from the floor in a total of 30 games.

Former NBA talents Ekpe Udoh and JaKarr Sampson did not have their contracts extended by Virtus this summer and with Kevin Hervey also expected to be moved ahead of the upcoming year, Semi Ojeleye figures to play an integral part of the Italian club’s rotation out on the wing.

Throughout his time in the NBA, Ojeleye was always known to be a high-intensity type of defender that could switch onto multiple positions, which is why he generated a handful of interest in the international market. 

While things may not have worked out for him in the NBA over the years, Semi Ojeleye's competitiveness and experiences playing at the highest level possible should make him a valuable asset for Virtus.

Tags
terms:
NBA NewsSemi OjeleyeLos Angeles ClippersBoston CelticsMilwaukee Bucks

USATSI_11978829_168388303_lowres
News

Former Boston Celtics Second-Round Pick Signs With New Team

By Brett Siegeljust now
USATSI_16915452_168388303_lowres (1)
News

2022 NBA Free Agency: Players Still Available

By Brett Siegel17 minutes ago
USATSI_18244315_168388303_lowres
News

James Harden Officially Signs New Contract With Philadelphia 76ers

By Brett Siegel19 minutes ago
USATSI_18192148_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Jimmy Butler's New Hairdo Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_9298480_168388303_lowres
News

LEAKED? Former NBA Star Reveals Photo Of Secret Scouting Report For Guarding LeBron James

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago
USATSI_12367135_168388303_lowres
News

Mario Hezonja Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago
USATSI_16484648_168388303_lowres
News

Utah Jazz Announce They Have Signed A New Player

By Brett Siegel7 hours ago
USATSI_18000111_168388303_lowres
News

Milwaukee Bucks Share Photos Of New Uniforms

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago
USATSI_11627530_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Trade? Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In Dealing For This $125 Million Star

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago