Former Boston Celtics Second-Round Pick Signs With New Team

After beginning the 2021-22 season with the Milwaukee Bucks, being traded midseason to the Los Angeles Clippers and then subsequently being waived, former second-round draft pick Semi Ojeleye is taking his talents to Italy to play for Virtus Pallacanestro Bologna.

Virtus’ interest in the 6-foot-6 forward was reported by Orazio Cauchi of BasketNews.com and then later confirmed by Sportando’s Emiliano Carchia. Semi Ojeleye confirmed his departure to Italy himself on Wednesday.

Ojeleye, 27, was the 37th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and he spent the first four seasons of his career with the Boston Celtics, playing in a total of 254 games for them.

This past year playing with both the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, Ojeleye combined to average 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds on 30.3% shooting from the floor in a total of 30 games.

Former NBA talents Ekpe Udoh and JaKarr Sampson did not have their contracts extended by Virtus this summer and with Kevin Hervey also expected to be moved ahead of the upcoming year, Semi Ojeleye figures to play an integral part of the Italian club’s rotation out on the wing.

Throughout his time in the NBA, Ojeleye was always known to be a high-intensity type of defender that could switch onto multiple positions, which is why he generated a handful of interest in the international market.

While things may not have worked out for him in the NBA over the years, Semi Ojeleye's competitiveness and experiences playing at the highest level possible should make him a valuable asset for Virtus.