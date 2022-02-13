Seth Curry And Andre Drummond's Status For Kings-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Monday night, and for the game they will have two of their new players available.

Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, who both came over in the trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, are not on the injury report.

The status of Curry and Drummond for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets come into the game in a big slump as they have lost their 11 games.

At one point this season they were the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Currently, they are the eighth seed in the east with a 29-27 record in the 56 games that they have played.

