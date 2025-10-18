Seth Curry Joins List of Intriguing NBA Free Agent Sharpshooters
Seth Curry is going to hit the free agency market not long after inking a training camp deal with the Golden State Warriors.
The team’s decision to cut ties with Curry is far from a surprise, considering that it was revealed as the plan well before Curry inked his deal.
If all goes as planned, Curry could be back with the Warriors as early as November.
via @TheSteinLine: The Warriors, as expected, have waived Seth Curry with the intention of re-signing next month when they have sufficient financial flexibility to bring him back.
For the time being, Curry becomes one of the most notable shooters available on the free agency market. While it’s clear that Curry has intentions of teaming up with his brother Steph Curry once again, other teams in need of a shooter should consider taking a look at Curry.
Top NBA Free Agent Shooting Guards
Seth Curry
Being in the NBA since 2013, Curry has worn a lot of uniforms. He had a slow start to his pro run, but Curry consistently made a name for himself with his three-point shooting, which clearly runs in the family.
With over 550 games of action, Curry has knocked down 43 percent of his threes. Last season, he led the league in three-point percentage at 45 percent in 68 games with the Charlotte Hornets.
While Curry might be tough to acquire at this point since there is a clear plan to head back to the Warriors sometime soon, it would be worth a shot for a team in need of a reliable three-point shooter to reach out.
Malik Beasley
At the moment, Beasley is under investigation for gambling-related reasons. While everything has been trending in the right direction for the veteran sharpshooter, he’s not in the clear quite yet.
If and when Beasley’s situation gets cleared up, several teams are expected to give him a look. Last season, Beasley was one of the best three-point shooters and nearly won the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award. Without the investigation, he would’ve been a $40 million man. At this point, he is considered a steal of a short-term option.
Garrison Mathews
The New York Knicks signed Mathews likely knowing that he wouldn’t stick around beyond the preseason. It was clear that the team was going to prioritize guards such as Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet. Although Brogdon called it a career suddenly, that didn’t help Mathews’ case, as he was waived on Friday night.
The ex-Knicks guard is expected to draw some interest around the NBA. Since 2019, Mathews has appeared in 314 games. He has averaged 38 percent from beyond the arc.
Terence Davis
It’s been a struggle for Terence Davis to find an NBA team to stick with. He ended up in the league with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. As a rookie, he appeared in 72 games, knocking down nearly 40 percent of his threes.
At this point, he’s got 228 games under his belt, playing with the Raptors and the Sacramento Kings. He had some stints in the NBA G League, playing for Portland and Milwaukee’s affiliates. In five NBA seasons, Davis has averaged around 37 percent from deep, taking 4.4 attempts per game.