Here's What Seth Curry Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers
Seth Curry spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers at Barclays Center on Friday night, and Seth Curry exploded for 27 points on 9/14 shooting from the field.
After the game, the former Duke star spoke to Michael Grady of the YES Network, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.
The Nets improved to 37-34 in the 71 games that they have played, and they are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They had their four-game wining streak earlier in week by the Dallas Mavericks, and they are 5-5 in their last ten games overall.
Curry came over to the Nets in the big trade last month from the Philadelphia 76ers.
