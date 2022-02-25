Here's What Seth Curry Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets played their first game after the All-Star break on Thursday night at home against the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics crushed the Nets by a final score of 129-106, and the Nets fell to 31-29 on the season in 60 games played.

After the game, Seth Curry spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

Curry, who was playing in his fourth game with the team after the trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, went off for 22 points on 10/19 shooting from the field.

The Nets did not have Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant or Ben Simmons playing in the game, so Curry was their leading scorer.

Related stories on NBA basketball