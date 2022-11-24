Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Drops His Defender With Ridiculous Crossover

On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-126 in overtime.

Even though the Thunder are now 7-11 on the season, they have been competitive and the play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been sensational.

The former Kentucky star finished his night with 31 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists.

He also had the highlight of the night when he put a crossover on his defender, dropping him to the ground.

The video from Bally Sports Oklahoma has over 320,000 views in less than 24 hours.

The Thunder do not have a very talented roster as they are in rebuilding mode, but Gilgeous-Alexander has kept them competitive with his exceptional play.

He is averaging 31.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest.

In addition, he has been phenomenal on defense averaging 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest.

Even if the Thunder are out of playoff contention later in the season, he is making a good case to make his first All-Star Game.

He was the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and after spending his first season with the Los Angeles Clippers, he was traded to the Thunder (this is his fourth season in Oklahoma City).

The Thunder are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 4-5 in the nine games they have played at home.

Even though they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference, they are only 4.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns, who are the first seed.