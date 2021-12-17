Update Reported About The Return Of Warriors' Klay Thompson
According to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Klay Thompson is not expected to make his season debut until after Christmas, and the report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Chariana.
Thompson has missed each of the last two seasons due to injury.
Prior to his injuries he made five straight All-Star games, five straight trips to the NBA Finals and won three championships in that span.
As for the Warriors without Thompson, they have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but are on fire to start this season.
They have a 23-5 record, and are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best team in the entire NBA.
If they can get Thompson looking like himself, they have a chance to win their fourth title in the last seven years.
