Shams Charania Provides 3 NBA Stars to Keep an Eye on This Season
The NBA has seen stars change franchises at a rapid pace over the past few years. ESPN’s Shams Charania speculates that trend won’t slow down throughout and beyond the 2025-2026 NBA season.
On a recent appearance on ‘Flagrant,’ Charania was asked to drop one name to keep an eye on as the season plays out. He ended up throwing out three not-so-shocking flight risks.
It Starts With Giannis Antetokounmpo…
Surprise surprise.
Shams has been adamant on Giannis potentially squeezing his way out of Milwaukee since the end of the Bucks’ 2025 playoff run. Antetokounmpo met with Milwaukee’s brass in the offseason and the rumors about the Greek Freak that seemed louder than ever suddenly turned to crickets.
Ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season, Charania tossed out a tidbit about Antetokounmpo’s potential interest in playing for the New York Knicks, claiming the two clubs had a trade discussion. Nothing came to life, and Giannis continues to reject the idea that he wants out.
Where Will LeBron James End His Career?
The King is reportedly “monitoring” the Lakers’ situation as he recovers from a multi-week setback. It’s clear the Lakers are more Luka’s than LeBron’s at this point, but that doesn’t mean LA wouldn’t be willing to keep James in LA for the right price on a short-term deal.
Either way, LeBron could have an opportunity to hit the open market next summer as he wraps up his current deal. Will he return to LA?
“I think it’s very much up in the air,” Charania said. “I’m not sure that he knows exactly how the end is going to play out. Could it be with the Lakers? Sure, but he’s a free agent at the end of the season, so if he's gonna continue to play, there's clearly a chance he's somewhere else.”
The (Somewhat) Shocking Development…
Trae Young has only worn an Atlanta Hawks uniform throughout his career. The thought of him throwing on different threads might come as a shock, but Charania seems to be planting a seed.
“Keep an eye on him,” said the ESPN Insider.
That’s not to suggest Young is good as gone after he failed to reach an extension with the Hawks in the offseason, but the Hawks’ 2025-2026 season might be prove or lose the franchise player.
“I mean, he could stay in Atlanta, but he’s gonna have a market,” Charania added. “We’re talking about Trae Young here.”
In seven seasons, Young has averaged 25.3 points and 9.8 assists on 43 percent shooting. He’s an All-Star with plenty of gas in the tank. Teams will be willing to toss a lot of money at Young if he’s open to parting ways with the Hawks.
