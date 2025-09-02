Shaq Recalls Furious Reaction to Lakers’ Plan to Trade Him
Shaquille O’Neal found himself traded to the Miami Heat during the 2004 NBA offseason.
During his final days as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, O’Neal wasn’t pleased to hear that his team was shopping him around.
It wasn’t the fact that O’Neal was bound to get traded, though. It was more about the fact that then-Lakers General Manager Mitch Kupchak didn’t give him a heads-up.
Shaq heard the rumors on TV, which created a heated All-Star big man.
Shaq Shares the Story
During a sit-down with the Straight Game Podcast, O’Neal recalled the day he found out he could get traded away from the Lakers.
“I was eating Frosted Flakes, watching ESPN, listening to what people were saying. And then they said Mitch Kupchak said he will take offers on Shaq. So, I told my agent to call him, and they said, ‘Hey, you going to want to trade?’ So, I got in my police car and I went there, but they wouldn't let me in cuz I was going to [expletive] Mitch Kupchak up,” Shaq said.
According to O’Neal, the big man wasn’t allowed in the building.
“My thing is, I understand the business, but show me a little more respect. Call me and say, ‘Hey man, we had a good run.’ But you do that. I'm sitting there eating Frost Flakes to Little Shareef, and he's looking at me. I'm looking at him like, ‘Damn, we're getting traded?’ I was going to kill that dude.”
From Heated to the Heat
O’Neal accepted the idea of leaving the Lakers following a successful tenure.
The Lakers moved O’Neal to the Miami Heat in exchange for Caron Butler, Lamar Odom, Brian Grant, and a future first-round pick.
During his first season with the Heat, O’Neal maintained an MVP-level of play. By year two, he earned his fourth and final NBA Championship. That year, Shaq averaged 20 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks.
By the end of his career, Shaq had played on six different teams. Following his run with the Heat, he competed for the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Boston Celtics. His final season was in 2010-2011. He retired with 12 All-Star nods, 14 All-NBA nods, one NBA MVP, and three NBA Finals MVP awards.
Although the run with the Lakers didn’t end on the most positive note, Shaq spent eight years of his career in LA. During that time, he averaged 27 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game.