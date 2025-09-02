Fastbreak

Shaq Recalls Furious Reaction to Lakers’ Plan to Trade Him

Shaquille O'Neal described his reaction when he found out the Los Angeles Lakers wanted to trade him.

Justin Grasso

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Shaquille O'Neal arrives on the red carpet before the Emirates NBA Cup semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Shaquille O'Neal arrives on the red carpet before the Emirates NBA Cup semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Shaquille O’Neal found himself traded to the Miami Heat during the 2004 NBA offseason.

During his final days as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, O’Neal wasn’t pleased to hear that his team was shopping him around.

It wasn’t the fact that O’Neal was bound to get traded, though. It was more about the fact that then-Lakers General Manager Mitch Kupchak didn’t give him a heads-up.

Shaq heard the rumors on TV, which created a heated All-Star big man.

Dec 25, 2003; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal (34) shoots a free throw during the game against the Houston Rockets at the Staples Center. The Rockets defeated the Lakers 99-87. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shaq Shares the Story

During a sit-down with the Straight Game Podcast, O’Neal recalled the day he found out he could get traded away from the Lakers.

“I was eating Frosted Flakes, watching ESPN, listening to what people were saying. And then they said Mitch Kupchak said he will take offers on Shaq. So, I told my agent to call him, and they said, ‘Hey, you going to want to trade?’ So, I got in my police car and I went there, but they wouldn't let me in cuz I was going to [expletive] Mitch Kupchak up,” Shaq said.

According to O’Neal, the big man wasn’t allowed in the building.

“My thing is, I understand the business, but show me a little more respect. Call me and say, ‘Hey man, we had a good run.’ But you do that. I'm sitting there eating Frost Flakes to Little Shareef, and he's looking at me. I'm looking at him like, ‘Damn, we're getting traded?’ I was going to kill that dude.”

From Heated to the Heat

O’Neal accepted the idea of leaving the Lakers following a successful tenure.

The Lakers moved O’Neal to the Miami Heat in exchange for Caron Butler, Lamar Odom, Brian Grant, and a future first-round pick.

During his first season with the Heat, O’Neal maintained an MVP-level of play. By year two, he earned his fourth and final NBA Championship. That year, Shaq averaged 20 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks.

By the end of his career, Shaq had played on six different teams. Following his run with the Heat, he competed for the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Boston Celtics. His final season was in 2010-2011. He retired with 12 All-Star nods, 14 All-NBA nods, one NBA MVP, and three NBA Finals MVP awards.

Although the run with the Lakers didn’t end on the most positive note, Shaq spent eight years of his career in LA. During that time, he averaged 27 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game.

Published
