Shaq Explains What He Loves Most About Angel Reese's Game
When Angel Reese entered the WNBA, there were some questions about whether or not her game would translate from the college level to the professional ranks. Through the first half of the 2024 season, the Chicago Sky forward has taken that doubt and turned it into a record-setting year.
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal absolutely loves that Reese has used the skepticism to fuel her success.
O'Neal, who has developed a close relationship with Reese in recent years, made an appearance on ESPN to talk about the rookie's success in Chicago. He revealed what he likes most about Reese's game and personality.
"She made the comment the other day she was born like this, and it's true. Her mentality, the way she plays — no nonsense, she's going to say what's on her mind, going to play the way she plays," O'Neal said.
"I love that about her. When I first met her, we had a little challenge thing, she said she could outshoot me. I said, 'No, you can't outshoot me.' I've been a fan ever since then. She's won a championship. She's the type that, if you doubt her, she's going to step up and play."
Through Chicago's first 24 games, Reese is averaging 13.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She set a new WNBA record, posting a double-double in 15 consecutive games. She's had a total of 17 double-doubles so far this season.
In her first 22 games, Reese had recorded 16 double-doubles. The only player in NBA or WNBA history with more? Shaq.
How fitting, right?
Because of the success of both Reese and fellow rookie and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, there's been a lot of debate about the WNBA Rookie of the Year conversation. O'Neal provided his thoughts on the competition.
"I'm not saying this because she went to LSU, but I think she's definitely leading in the Rookie of the Year race," he said. "Caitlin is a fabulous player, the female Steph Curry. ... Caitlin is a fabulous player, Angel Reese is a fabulous player, but I'm going to give it to Angel right now."
There's still a lot of basketball to be played, but you could easily make the argument for either player right now. And both have been recognized for their early success.
Both Reese and Clark are heading to Phoenix to participate in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game. And, for the first time in their careers, they'll be playing for the same team.