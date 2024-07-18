Shaq Says 'Don't Forget' WNBA Legends Who Paved Path for Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have received a lot of credit for elevating the popularity of the WNBA this season. While there's no doubt the two rookies have made a tremendous impact on the league, former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal says it's important to remember those who set the foundation for its success.
The WNBA has seen tremendous growth this season with the arrival of Clark, Reese and other rookies like Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, Kate Martin and others. The popularity of women's basketball helped the league secure charter flights, as well as a new media rights deal reportedly worth $2.2 billion over the next 11 years, per The Athletic.
Without question, Clark and Reese get a lot of credit for taking the league to another level. But O'Neal urged fans not to forget about some of the great WNBA players who paved the way for the WNBA to be successful.
"They have done a lot for the game. But let's not forget all the people that made the game what it was," O'Neal said in an ESPN interview. "I will never forget a Sheryl Swoopes, Candace Parker, Lisa Leslie. Caitlin and Angel, because of social media and all the media outlets, they've brought the game to where it should've been 10 years ago.
"I'm really an advocate for women's basketball. They always play hard, their fundamentals are great."
The WNBA season is only halfway complete and already Clark and Reese have enjoyed record-setting years.
Reese recorded 15 consecutive double-doubles, setting a new WNBA record. The previous high was set by Parker, who posted 12 straight double-doubles at one point in her career. Reese also enters the Olympic break as the league's top rebounder, averaging 12.0 boards per contest.
Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double on July 6. In a win over the New York Liberty, she scored 19 points, dished out 13 assists and grabbed 12 rebounds. On July 17, Clark set the league's single-game record for assists, dishing out 19 against the Dallas Wings.
Clark is the league's top passer at the break, averaging 8.2 assists.
Yes, Clark, Reese and other rookies have had a major impact on the league. But O'Neal is correct — it's important to also celebrate the players who set the foundation for the WNBA to be successful.
Hopefully, the league's popularity only continues to grow in the coming years.