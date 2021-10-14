The Hornets Lost By 68 Points To The Dallas Mavericks

It's only the NBA preseason, but there is no game where it can ever be acceptable to lose by 68 points.

Especially in an NBA game.

The Charlotte Hornets got absolutely obliterated by the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening by a score of 127-59

The Hornets did not have Gordon Hayward or Terry Rozier for the night, but they did get 11 minutes of action from LaMelo Ball and 24 minutes from their first round pick James Bouknight.

Now, it is worth noting that the stars for Dallas played a lot more over the course of the game.

Superstar Luka Doncic played 26 minutes and had ten points, four rebounds and eight assists.

Kristaps Porzingis 23 minutes and had 17 points, two assists and nine rebounds.

Even though there was clearly a talent gap for the most part of the game; there is no reason players on an NBA court should ever find themselves trailing by nearly 70 points at any point during a game.

For just how historic the final score was check out Brandon Robinson's (of Bally Sports) Tweet below.

