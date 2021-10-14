The Hornets Lost By 68 Points To The Dallas Mavericks

    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsInjuriesRumorsLifestyleBettingPodcasts
    Search
    Shocker: An NBA Team Lost By 68 Points On Wednesday Night
    Publish date:

    Shocker: An NBA Team Lost By 68 Points On Wednesday Night

    The Charlotte Hornets lost by 68 points to the Dallas Mavericks in Wednesday evenings preseason game.
    Author:

    It's only the NBA preseason, but there is no game where it can ever be acceptable to lose by 68 points. 

    Especially in an NBA game. 

    The Charlotte Hornets got absolutely obliterated by the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening by a score of 127-59

    The Hornets did not have Gordon Hayward or Terry Rozier for the night, but they did get 11 minutes of action from LaMelo Ball and 24 minutes from their first round pick James Bouknight. 

    Now, it is worth noting that the stars for Dallas played a lot more over the course of the game. 

    Superstar Luka Doncic played 26 minutes and had ten points, four rebounds and eight assists.  

    Kristaps Porzingis 23 minutes and had 17 points, two assists  and nine rebounds. 

    Even though there was clearly a talent gap for the most part of the game; there is no reason players on an NBA court should ever find themselves trailing by nearly 70 points at any point during a game. 

    For just how historic the final score was check out Brandon Robinson's (of Bally Sports) Tweet below. 

    • Harden Doesn't Get Foul Call: The NBA changed their rules on drawing fouls this season, and the preseason is already showing how it will influence superstars and the calls they got in past seasons. CLICK HERE
    • Grizzlies Lose Brooks For At Least A Few Weeks: Dillon Brooks averaged over 17 points per game for the Memphis Grizzlies, who made the Western Conference Playoffs last season. He will miss at least the next few weeks of action.

    USATSI_16948307_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Hornets Lost By 68 Points To The Dallas Mavericks

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_16947797_168388303_lowres
    News

    Booker Went Off Against The Blazers

    48 minutes ago
    USATSI_16898007_168388303_lowres
    News

    New York Knicks' Derrick Rose Proposes To Girlfriend In Madison Square Garden

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_12455725_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Signing Ed Davis

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_15355731_168388303_lowres
    News

    Sleeper Team In The Western Conference? Here's the Team No One is Talking About

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_15055842_168388303_lowres
    Rumors

    Could A Team Be Coming To Las Vegas?

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16936443_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Video Of James Harden Everyone Is Talking About

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16931966_168388303_lowres
    News

    Stinar For 3: Can The Milwaukee Bucks Repeat As NBA Champions?

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_14136538_168388303_lowres
    News

    The New York Knicks Just Signed This Player Who Was A Former College Superstar

    14 hours ago