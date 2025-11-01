Shorthanded Pacers Offer NBA Teams Another Look at a Top Free Agent
The Indiana Pacers are adding Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
According to a report, the veteran forward is set to sign a 10-day hardship exception with the team, as injuries pile up in Indiana early on.
via @ShamsCharania: The Indiana Pacers are planning to sign forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl via a 10-day hardship exception, sources tell ESPN. Robinson-Earl joins an injury-plagued Pacers squad after spending his first four NBA seasons with the Thunder and Pelicans.
The 24-year-old former Villanova standout has been in the NBA since 2021. He spent two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and two seasons wit the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA Suitors Should be Watching
The Pacers are giving Robinson-Earl a tryout, but forward-needy teams on a rebuilding timeline should be paying attention to what the young veteran brings to the table in Indiana.
Robinson Earl was a second-round pick, landing on the Thunder ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season. At first, he started 36 games in 49 appearances. That ended up being his career-high in starts so far.
As a rookie, Robinson-Earl made 41 percent of his shots from the field and 35 percent of his threes, averaging 7.5 points per game. He also came down with 5.6 rebounds and produced 1.0 assists.
In year two, Robinson-Earl started just 20 of the 43 games he played. His three-point percentage took a dip to 33 percent, while his overall field goal percentage increased to 44 percent. Robinson-Earl averaged 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.
During his two-year run with the Pelicans, Robinson-Earl had a limited role in the first season, averaging just 8.6 minutes of action in 39 games. Last season, he appeared in 66 matchups, seeing the court for 18.8 minutes per game. The forward’s numbers were in the same range, shooting 45 percent from the field and 34 percent from deep. He put up 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
The Dallas Mavericks attempted to give Robinson-Earl a shot over the preseason. He couldn’t crack the final roster ahead of opening night, leading him to hit the free agency market.
The Pacers will become the next team to get a hard look at Robinson-Earl, who showed a lot of potential entering the league. After making back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances and going to the NBA Finals last year, the undermanned Pacers have started the year off with a 0-5 record. The veteran forward could get a few games to remind teams what he could bring to the table if he’s quickly inserted into the shorthanded lineup.
Want to read more about the daily ripple effects of the NBA? Make sure you bookmark Fastbreak on SI for the top hoops stories of the day from a league-wide scope