Should The NBA Shorten The Season? "I Think It Is A Joke" Says Former NBA All-Star
Recently, there has been a lot of discussion on if the NBA should shorten it's 82-game schedule.
On Friday, former NBA All-Star Richard Jefferson shared a strong opinion on ESPN about a potential change.
"Professional sports is not good on your body," Jefferson said. "It's supposed to separate the people that can do it from the people that can't do it. While we do want our best product on the floor, part of greatness is longevity."
Jefferson highly disagreed with the potential change, and went as far as to say, "I think it is a joke, I think they should never do this."
The former NBA All-Star had a very good career averaging 15 points per game or more in seven seasons.
He also helped LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers win the NBA Championship in 2016 against the Golden State Warriors.
The former Arizona star played for the New Jersey Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Cavs and Warriors.
