Skip to main content

Should The NBA Shorten The Season? "I Think It Is A Joke" Says Former NBA All-Star

On Friday, after Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, Richard Jefferson shared a bold take about the NBA potentially shortening the season. Jefferson had a fantastic NBA career, and he helped Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James win a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Recently, there has been a lot of discussion on if the NBA should shorten it's 82-game schedule. 

On Friday, former NBA All-Star Richard Jefferson shared a strong opinion on ESPN about a potential change.  

"Professional sports is not good on your body," Jefferson said. "It's supposed to separate the people that can do it from the people that can't do it. While we do want our best product on the floor, part of greatness is longevity."

Jefferson highly disagreed with the potential change, and went as far as to say, "I think it is a joke, I think they should never do this." 

The former NBA All-Star had a very good career averaging 15 points per game or more in seven seasons. 

He also helped LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers win the NBA Championship in 2016 against the Golden State Warriors. 

The former Arizona star played for the New Jersey Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Cavs and Warriors. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_9288761_168388303_lowres
News

Should The NBA Shorten The Season? "I Think It Is A Joke" Says Former NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_16965283_168388303_lowres
Betting

This Team Is The Favorite To Trade For Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_18391854_168388303_lowres
News

Is Al Horford A Hall Of Famer?

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_18423670_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jaylen Brown Said After Game 1 Of The Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18422627_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Al Horford Said After Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18423001_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Video Of What Marcus Smart Said During Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18262062_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets Viral Photo

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17378220_168388303_lowres
Betting

Here's Where Zach LaVine Is Favored To Play Next Season

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_15583661_168388303_lowres
News

Here's How The Celtics Could Have Had A Big 3 Of Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago