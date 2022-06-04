Skip to main content

"SHUT UP" Draymond Green's Viral Tweet After Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Golden State Warriros All-Star forward Draymond Green sent out a tweet that is going viral on Friday. The Warriors lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics by a score of 120-108.

The loss was the first that the Warriors have suffered at home during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.  

Draymond Green struggled on the offensive side of the ball in a big way, and the All-Star forward had just four points on 2/12 shooting from the field.  

On Friday, the former Michigan State star sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.  

Green's tweet: "Let me guess…. Go to the gym Draymond you suck? I’ve been there already! How about Go watch film y’all Took an L? did that last night and today and will watch more later… SHUT UP!!"

Game 2 of the series will be back in California on Sunday night, and the Warriors will look to tie up the series at 1-1 before they had to Boston to play Games 3 and 4 on the road. 

  SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals.
  COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. 

