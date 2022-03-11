Watch Ben Simmons Get Booed During Warmups Before Nets-76ers Game

The Brooklyn Nets are in Philadelphia to play the 76ers for the team's first game since their blockbuster trade last month.

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the game, but he is in the arena, and the fans booed him during warmups.

The clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

Simmons had spent his entire career with the 76ers after being drafted with the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Every season that he played, they made the playoffs, and he also made three NBA All-Star Games with them.

The Nets come into the game with a 33-33 record in 66 games played, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

