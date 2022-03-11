Skip to main content
Watch Ben Simmons Get Booed During Warmups Before Nets-76ers Game

Watch Ben Simmons Get Booed During Warmups Before Nets-76ers Game

The Philadelphia 76ers fans booed Ben Simmons durning warmups before their game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Philadelphia 76ers fans booed Ben Simmons durning warmups before their game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Philadelphia to play the 76ers for the team's first game since their blockbuster trade last month.  

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the game, but he is in the arena, and the fans booed him during warmups.  

The clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

Simmons had spent his entire career with the 76ers after being drafted with the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.    

Every season that he played, they made the playoffs, and he also made three NBA All-Star Games with them.

The Nets come into the game with a 33-33 record in 66 games played, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17118478_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_17868446_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Wild Video Of Ben Simmons Getting On Team's Bus Outside Of Hotel In Philadelphia

By Ben Stinar55 seconds ago
USATSI_17868079_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Ben Simmons Get Booed During Warmups Before Nets-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16009072_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Video Of Ben Simmons Heckled Outside Of Philadelphia Hotel

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17868451_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kevin Durant And Joel Embiid Exchange Words

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17134080_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17627461_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Will The Knicks Miss The Playoffs?

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17129817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_16202637_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago