Ben Simmons Status For Nets-Bucks Game

Ben Simmons will not make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

The Brooklyn Nets will square off with the Milwaukee Bucks on the road in Wisconsin on Saturday night, but they will not have their new star player available.    

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the game, and will not make his debut for the Nets on Saturday night.   

The status of the former first overall pick for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SportsEthos Fantasy Basketball.  

Simmons was traded earlier this month from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets in the deal that sent 2018 NBA MVP James Harden to Philadelphia. 

The Nets are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-29 record, and they are just 2-8 in their last ten games overall. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

