Skip Bayless Sends Out A VIRAL Tweet About LeBron James' Son

On Monday, Skip Bayless sent out a tweet about Bronny James, who threw down a massive dunk that went viral. Bronny is the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
On Monday, Bronny James threw down a massive dunk that went viral all over social media.  

FS1's Skip Bayless sent out a tweet about James, which also went viral.   

Bayless: "Hey, Bronny ... impressive. But your dad would've dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though."

On Tuesday, Bayless also spoke about the tweet on FS1's Undisputed. 

Bayless: "When this took off, I look back and I said I didn't intend this as criticism, I intended it as a commentary on what I saw."

Bronny is 17-years-old, and he will graduate from high school in the summer of 2023. 

He is the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who just finished up playing his 19th season in the NBA.   

At 37-years-old, he is still one of the best players in the world, and is coming off a season where he put up 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. 

However, the Lakers went just 33-49 and missed the postseason as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

James is a four-time NBA Champion, and he led the Lakers to the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat in the NBA's bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. 

He's also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Heat.

With the Heat, he won two titles, and with the Cavs he won one title.

From 2011-18, James made the NBA Finals a miraculous eight times in a row while playing for the Cavs and Heat. 

Some consider him the greatest player ever. 

