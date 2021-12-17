Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    Skip Bayless Responds To Kevin Durant's Tweet
    Publish date:

    Skip Bayless Responds To Kevin Durant's Tweet

    Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet about Skip Bayless on Tuesday, and on Thursday morning, Skip Bayless responded to the tweet on FS1's Undisputed.
    Author:

    Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet about Skip Bayless on Tuesday, and on Thursday morning, Skip Bayless responded to the tweet on FS1's Undisputed.

    Skip Bayless sent out a tweet on Tuesday evening when the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Toronto Raptors 131-129 in overtime. 

    The tweet from Bayless can be seen embedded below.  

    The tweet from Bayless said: "The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron?"

    Durant had a triple-double in the game with 34 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. 

    Durant quote tweeted the tweet form Bayless after the game, and his post can be seen embedded below. 

    Durant's tweet said "I really don't like u."  

    On Thursday morning, on FS1's Undisputed, Skip Bayless responded to Durant's tweet and his response can be seen in the clip that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Undisputed.  

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17145258_168388303_lowres
    News

    Skip Bayless Responds To Kevin Durant's Tweet

    just now
    USATSI_17365722_168388303_lowres
    News

    3 Players The New York Knicks Should Trade For

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17370714_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The 76ers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_9213577_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Brooklyn Nets Have Officially Signed This Former New York Knicks Star

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_12874002_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    The Warriors Have Made Another Roster Move With Klay Thompson And James Wiseman

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17197234_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Rockets' Jalen Green Tweeted

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17214027_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Chicago Bulls Have Given An Update On Zach LaVine

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17167212_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Devin Booker's Injury Status For Wizards-Suns Game

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17172483_168388303_lowres
    News

    Spencer Dinwiddie's Status For Wizards-Suns Game

    6 hours ago