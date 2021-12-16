Skip Bayless Responds To Kevin Durant's Tweet

Skip Bayless sent out a tweet on Tuesday evening when the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Toronto Raptors 131-129 in overtime.

The tweet from Bayless can be seen embedded below.

The tweet from Bayless said: "The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron?"

Durant had a triple-double in the game with 34 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Durant quote tweeted the tweet form Bayless after the game, and his post can be seen embedded below.

Durant's tweet said "I really don't like u."

On Thursday morning, on FS1's Undisputed, Skip Bayless responded to Durant's tweet and his response can be seen in the clip that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Undisputed.



