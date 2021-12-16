Skip Bayless Responds To Kevin Durant's Tweet
Skip Bayless sent out a tweet on Tuesday evening when the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Toronto Raptors 131-129 in overtime.
The tweet from Bayless can be seen embedded below.
The tweet from Bayless said: "The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron?"
Durant had a triple-double in the game with 34 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.
Durant quote tweeted the tweet form Bayless after the game, and his post can be seen embedded below.
Durant's tweet said "I really don't like u."
On Thursday morning, on FS1's Undisputed, Skip Bayless responded to Durant's tweet and his response can be seen in the clip that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Undisputed.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.