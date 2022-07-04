Skip to main content
VIRAL: Skip Bayless Shares What He Would Do About The Kevin Durant Situation

Skip Bayless sent out a tweet sharing what he would do about the situation with the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant.

On Sunday night, FS1's Skip Bayless sent out a tweet about the Brooklyn Nets that is going viral on Twitter. 

Bayless: "If I ran the Nets, I'd tell Kevin Durant, "You have 4 years left on your contract. You're playing for the Nets next year, with Kyrie and Ben Simmons. We're going to win it all." If KD wanted a different coach, fine. But why give up KD & Kyrie and pretty much start over? Just me."

This past Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. 

The Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, which was a huge disappointment.  

They had been seen as a team who should be competing for a title.

Durant joined the Nets in the summer of 2019 (he missed the first season due to injury), and in the two seasons that he has played they have only won one playoff series. 

Prior to joining the Nets, he had been to the Finals three straight times with the Golden State Warriors (and won two NBA Championships). 

