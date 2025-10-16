Skip Bayless Takes Shot at NBA Star Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook is finally back on a roster.
The future Hall of Famer spent the last few months waiting patiently for his next team to come calling. For a while, the Sacramento Kings were seen as favorites to add Westbrook, but there were periods of no traction.
Eventually, it seemed as if the Kings were going to move on without signing the former MVP. However, that wasn’t the case. Westbrook reportedly agreed to terms on a short-term deal in Sacramento. Many celebrated the moment for the superstar guard. Skip Bayless used it as a moment to take a shot.
via @RealSkipBayless: Russell Westbrook is about to play on his 7th team in 7 seasons. He has not won a championship. KD left OKC primarily bc he didn't think he could win it all w Russ as his PG. No doubt Russ has amassed amazing numbers. But this is not the resume of a truly all-time great player.
One thing Bayless certainly got right was the fact that Westbrook has posted “amazing” numbers throughout his career.
Since becoming a full-time starter with the Oklahoma City Thunder during his second NBA season, Westbrook has been one of the most prominent guards in the NBA. Once he wrapped up a decade-plus stretch in OKC, along with runs in Houston and Washington, there was no doubt Westbrook would go down as a great one.
In 861 games throughout that stretch, Westbrook averaged 23.9 points, 8.9 assists, and 7.6 rebounds. He made 44 percent of his shots from the field and 30 percent of his threes.
The recent runs for Westbrook have shifted the narrative around his name a bit. After his final season with the Thunder in 2018-2019, Westbrook switched teams for the first time. Since then, he has played on five different teams, with the Kings slated to become his seventh.
Last season, Westbrook appeared in 75 games for the Denver Nuggets. He started 36 of those matchups. The veteran guard averaged 27.9 minutes of action. He posted averages of 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game.
Although Westbrook had a second-year option on the table from the Nuggets, the veteran guard opted out and hit the free agency market. It was a gamble that nearly didn’t pay off. Fortunately, Westbrook doesn’t have to worry about that now. He’s set to join the Kings this week and should be in uniform for next week’s action.
Bayless doesn’t seem to be buying the Westbrook hype created out in Sacramento, but the fiery guard just has more motivation going into the year.