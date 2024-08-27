Skylar Diggins-Smith Goes on Profanity-Laced Rant After Storm's Loss to Mystics
It would be a massive understatement to say Skylar Diggins-Smith was frustrated after the Seattle Storm's 74-72 loss to the Washington Mystics. The veteran guard went on a profanity-laced rant about her team's effort following the game.
Seattle's loss on Monday marked the third time in four games the Storm have been defeated. They dropped to 18-11 on the year — still in good position, but not playing at a championship level.
When asked about the struggles Monday night, Diggins-Smith sounded off.
"In this league, if you aren't ready to play, you'll get beat every f****** night," Diggins-Smith said. "They were ready to play and we weren't, on both sides of the basketball. They deserved to win the game if we're going to play like that.
"We need to be hitting our stride right now, and we're not there. It's unacceptable how we're playing on both sides of the basketball. And I f***** it up at the end. That's a terrible foul. As a vet, you can't make that play, but it shouldn't f****** come down to that. We all have to step our game up. In this league, it only gets harder after the break. And that's fine. That's fine. But if we don't come ready to play from the start, we're going to f****** lose."
Life doesn't get any easier for Seattle in the final 11 games of the WNBA's regular season. The Storm have seven games remaining against four of the top-six teams in the league: New York Liberty (two games), Connecticut Sun (two games), Phoenix Mercury (two games) and Las Vegas Aces (one game).
At 18-11, the Storm are still tied with the Aces for the fourth-best record in the league. But that could change drastically if Seattle doesn't find its rhythm again.
Seattle returns to the court on Wednesday night, hosting the Atlanta Dream.