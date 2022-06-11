Marcus Smart's Bold Quote About Jayson Tatum After Game 4

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 107-97.

Jayson Tatum continues to struggle shooting the ball as he shot just 8/23 from the field.

After the game, Marcus Smart met with the media and was asked about what he has been telling Tatum.

"This isn't your first time being in a slump, it won't be the last time" Smart said. "You gotta figure it out, we trust you, we believe in you and this is whatchu made for. Jayson has to figure it out, we have to do a good job of helping him, but him being the player he is, these are the moments where he has to come alive and he has to figure it out and he will."

Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night.

Related stories on NBA basketball