Marcus Smart's Bold Quote About Jayson Tatum After Game 4

Marcus Smart met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 107-97.  

Jayson Tatum continues to struggle shooting the ball as he shot just 8/23 from the field.  

After the game, Marcus Smart met with the media and was asked about what he has been telling Tatum. 

"This isn't your first time being in a slump, it won't be the last time" Smart said. "You gotta figure it out, we trust you, we believe in you and this is whatchu made for. Jayson has to figure it out, we have to do a good job of helping him, but him being the player he is, these are the moments where he has to come alive and he has to figure it out and he will." 

Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

