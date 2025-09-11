Smoke Already Building Around Andrew Wiggins as NBA Trade Target
The state of the Miami Heat might place Andrew Wiggins on the trade block for the second season in a row.
Last year, Wiggins landed with the Heat after the Golden State Warriors put together a big package to acquire the disgruntled Jimmy Butler.
Wiggins and the Heat managed to make a push for the NBA Playoffs. Their run would last just five games.
Heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Heat haven’t poked their heads back into contention. While they have some notable players on their roster, they seem to at least be retooling candidates. One NBA Insider suggests that’s where the Los Angeles Lakers could strike.
Do the Lakers Have Eyes for Wiggins
Smoke is growing around Wiggins, but we’re not quite close to seeing the veteran forward dealt away just yet. Marc Stein simply suggests that a team like the Lakers would “likely” have interest in Wiggins if the Heat made him available.
via The Stein Line: “As I understand it: The Lakers' reluctance in the early stages of the offseason to consider trades for contracts that stretch beyond the 2025-26 season has thawed somewhat.
I don't think that means they'll swing a deal for just anyone between now and the Feb. 5 trade deadline, but league sources say L.A. would indeed have interest in adding a two-way swingman who can raise their ceiling.”
During his final year in Golden State, Wiggins started 43 games, seeing the court for 30 minutes per game. The veteran forward made 44 percent of his shots and knocked down 38 percent of his threes. He posted averages of 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 0.9 steals per game.
When he got to Miami, Wiggins appeared in 17 games. His efficiency from the field climbed a bit, while he produced 19 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
The Heat don’t seem to be ready to go through a full-blown rebuild. They still have All-Star-caliber players and young talent with high ceilings in the building.
Wiggins is on board with a $28.2 million salary for the 2025-2026 season. Next year, he’ll face a $30.1 million player option at age 31.
There’s not a lot of smoke surrounding Wiggins right now, but he should be a name to keep an eye on as the Heat’s 2025-2026 season plays out. As for the Lakers, they'll likely be in the market for a notable difference-maker as long as they have LeBron James and Luka Doncic in the mix.