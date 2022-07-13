The New York Knicks Reportedly Have "No Interest In Trading" This Player

On Wednesday, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the New York Knicks have "no interest in trading" R.J. Barrett.

Begley: "For example: People in touch with the club recently said New York has had no interest in trading RJ Barrett in any deal."

Barrett was the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Knicks, and has spent his entire pro-career with New York.

Last season, he averaged 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 70 games.

In 2021, he helped lead the Knicks to the postseason for the first time since 2013.

They were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, but lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

This past season, the Knicks finished the year as the 11th seed in the east, so they missed the play-in tournament and the playoffs.

They have been rumored to be a team who could go after All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.

Tony Jones of The Athletic: "Expect the New York Knicks to quickly try and put together a package for Donovan Mitchell, according to league sources. Utah’s bar for Trading Mitchell is sky high. But the Knicks are the team that has the assets to make this a conversation"

Mitchell is a top-20 player in the league, so he could take the Knicks to levels they have not been too since they had Carmelo Anthony.

The question would be how much are they willing to give up?