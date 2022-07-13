Skip to main content
The New York Knicks Reportedly Have "No Interest In Trading" This Player

The New York Knicks Reportedly Have "No Interest In Trading" This Player

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the New York Knicks have "no interest in trading" R.J. Barrett.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the New York Knicks have "no interest in trading" R.J. Barrett.

On Wednesday, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the New York Knicks have "no interest in trading" R.J. Barrett. 

Begley: "For example: People in touch with the club recently said New York has had no interest in trading RJ Barrett in any deal."

Barrett was the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Knicks, and has spent his entire pro-career with New York. 

Last season, he averaged 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 70 games. 

In 2021, he helped lead the Knicks to the postseason for the first time since 2013. 

They were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, but lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. 

This past season, the Knicks finished the year as the 11th seed in the east, so they missed the play-in tournament and the playoffs. 

They have been rumored to be a team who could go after All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. 

Tony Jones of The Athletic: "Expect the New York Knicks to quickly try and put together a package for Donovan Mitchell, according to league sources. Utah’s bar for Trading Mitchell is sky high. But the Knicks are the team that has the assets to make this a conversation" 

Mitchell is a top-20 player in the league, so he could take the Knicks to levels they have not been too since they had Carmelo Anthony. 

The question would be how much are they willing to give up? 

USATSI_16153981_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Knicks Reportedly Have "No Interest In Trading" This Player

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17932762_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets Viral Photo

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_18033830_168388303_lowres
News

Adam Silver's Viral Comments About Kevin Durant's Trade Request

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_17606232_168388303_lowres
News

This Report About Kyrie Irving Is Shocking

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_18680341_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Summer League Day 6 Recap: Offense Wins The Day

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_14874514_168388303_lowres
News

2 New Celtics Players Send Out Viral Tweets

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16535916_168388303_lowres (2)
News

Complete 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Schedule, Gametimes, Results

By Brett Siegel11 hours ago
USATSI_17328376_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Trade Scenarios That Utah Could Pursue Involving All-Star Donovan Mitchell

By Brett Siegel15 hours ago
USATSI_17134080_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets Officially Sign Former Clippers Star

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago