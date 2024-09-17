Sophie Cunningham, Phoenix Mercury Agree to Contract Extension
The Phoenix Mercury have secured Sophie Cunningham for at least another season. On Saturday, the team announced that it agreed to a one-year deal with the veteran guard, keeping her in town through the 2025 campaign.
Cunningham has spent her entire WNBA career with Phoenix. She was a second round pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft, going No. 13 overall to the Mercury.
Before reaching an agreement, Cunningham was set to become a free agent following the 2024 campaign. Two
“Phoenix has become my home away from home, and I am so thrilled to be in the Valley and continue to get to play in front of the best fans in the W – the X-Factor,” Cunningham said in a news release. “The investments Mat (Ishbia) is making in our organization are unmatched and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of what we are building here, on the court and in the community.”
Cunningham is averaging 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Mercury this season. She's also shooting 37.7% from 3-point range and over 42% from the floor.
Over the course of her six-year WNBA career, Cunningham has appeared in 178 games and made 88 starts. She's averaging 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. She's a career 36.1% shooter from distance, as well.
Two games remain in the regular season for the Mercury, playing against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday (10:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network) and the Seattle Storm on Thursday (10 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass).
Phoenix is 18-20 entering the final two games and has secured a spot in the WNBA playoffs.