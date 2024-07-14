South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley Names Her Current WNBA Rookie of the Year
The competition between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year is incredibly tight. Both have been worthy of consideration through the first half of the season. But who has the edge? South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley provided her opinion recently.
In a brief conversation with TMZ Sports, Staley revealed that she'd give the nod to Reese, who broke the WNBA's record for consecutive double-doubles recently. The Chicago Sky forward at 15 straight double-double performances, breaking a record previously owned by Candace Parker (12).
"So you're going to try and put me in a controversy, right?" Staley said jokingly when asked for her Rookie of the Year opinion. "They both are having great years, don't get me wrong. But if I had to pick a Rookie of the Year at this time, it's Angel. Not a doubt. What she's been able to do with the double-doubles.
"But listen, the season is halfway through and Caitlin is coming. Caitlin is coming. If I had to pick today, it's Angel. But over the course of the season? I'll say this, whatever team makes the playoffs, that's our Rookie of the Year."
Staley, a former six-time WNBA All-Star and three-time NCAA national champion, is one of the most respected voices in women's basketball. And while she believes Reese is the frontrunner right now, she believes Clark is also worthy for the Rookie of the Year honor.
Reese is averaging 13.5 points and a league-best 12.0 rebounds per game this season. She was the No. 7 pick by the Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft, which looks more and more like a steal as the season progresses.
Clark became the first rookie in league history to record a triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds in the Indiana Fever's 83-78 victory over the New York Liberty on July 6. She's averaging 16.8 points, 7.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.
Clark was selected by the Fever with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
Without question, both Reese and Clark have been sensational through the first half of the WNBA season. Clark was named the league's Rookie of the Month in May. Reese received the honors in June. Both were selected to the WNBA All-Star team.
Staley is right, there's a lot of basketball left to be played. It should be an incredibly fun race to see which star rookie takes home the honors at the end of the season.