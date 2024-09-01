South Carolina Women's Basketball Player Arrested on Assault, Kidnapping Charges
South Carolina women's basketball player Ashlyn Watkins was arrested on disturbing charges over the weekend. The rising junior was arrested for assault and kidnapping charges, according to a report from WIS-TV 10.
Campus police at the University of South Carolina arrested Watkins on Saturday, Aug. 31. The incident occurred at on-campus apartment complex.
WIS-TV 10 provided details of Watkins' alleged assault.
"According to an arrest warrant, Watkins assaulted the victim, who was not named, by 'forcefully grabbing her face, pulling her by her arms, and pushing her,'" WIS-TV 10 reports.
"The arrest warrant went on to say Watkins also picked up and carried the victim against her will, grabbed her head, and forced her to walk down the hall 'thus controlling her movement while preventing her from leaving.'"
The unnamed victim pulled the fire alarm in the building, which prompted police and fire officials to report to the scene. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and Watkins $30,000 personal-recognizance bond.
Watkins has been ordered to have no contact with the victim and is required to remain a minimum of 1,000 feet away from the victim's home, work, school and place of worship. She is allowed to travel out of state for South Carolina's basketball games and practices at this time.
A South Carolina spokesperson said, "We are aware of the situation and are continuing to gather information." Watkins has not commented on the arrest or allegations.
Watkins has played the last two seasons at South Carolina and was a member of last year's undefeated national championship team. She averaged 9.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.1 assists per game.