Nancy Pelosi's Viral Tweet About The Golden State Warriors

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi sent out a tweet about the Golden State Warriors before Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Pelosi's tweet: "Let's go, Warriors! Champions on and off the court. #Dubnation"

The Warriors are in the Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons, which no other team in the league has done. 

The last two seasons, the Warriros missed the playoffs in each season.

Prior to the drought, they went to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles during that time span. 

Therefore, if they win the title this season, they will have won four NBA Championships in just eight seasons. 

Meanwhile, the Celtics have been a contender for years, but this is their first time back in the Finals since the 2010 season when they had Paul Pierce on the roster. 

