Nancy Pelosi's Viral Tweet About The Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriros are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening, and before the game Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi sent out a tweet about the Warriros.
Pelosi's tweet: "Let's go, Warriors! Champions on and off the court. #Dubnation"
The Warriors are in the Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons, which no other team in the league has done.
The last two seasons, the Warriros missed the playoffs in each season.
Prior to the drought, they went to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles during that time span.
Therefore, if they win the title this season, they will have won four NBA Championships in just eight seasons.
Meanwhile, the Celtics have been a contender for years, but this is their first time back in the Finals since the 2010 season when they had Paul Pierce on the roster.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.