Spencer Dinwiddie's Next Move Might Be Outside of NBA
Spencer Dinwiddie’s days in the NBA might be numbered. After he was cut by the Charlotte Hornets, the veteran guard has been gaining “strong interest” from the EuroLeague.
According to Marc Stein, Dinwiddie has some notable interest from Europe-based franchises.
Dinwiddie’s sudden departure from the Hornets this offseason shocked the league. The 32-year-old guard was initially viewed as a valuable veteran to help the Hornets continue navigating through their rebuild.
However, the Hornets prioritized the veteran Pat Connaughton. As a result, Charlotte had to part ways with a player and Dinwiddie became the odd-man out.
The veteran guard has been in the NBA since 2014. He was a second-round pick out of Colorado, landing with the Detroit Pistons 38th overall.
Dinwiddie’s run with the Pistons would last two seasons. In 2016, he joined the Brooklyn Nets. As a young former second-round pick, Dinwiddie was making a strong name for himself on the Nets. During his 2019-2020 campaign, Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 64 games.
In 2021, Dinwiddie joined the Washington Wizards. He appeared in 44 games, averaging 12.6 points and 5.8 assists. The Wizards shipped Dinwiddie to the Dallas Mavericks midway through the year. In Dallas, the veteran guard produced 15.8 points per game, while shooting 49 percent from the field.
Another Brooklyn tenure was in store for Dinwiddie during the 2022-2023 season. Then, the Nets flipped him again to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023-2024. Last year, Dinwiddie returned to the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal. He played in 79 games, producing 11.0 points per game, shooting 41 percent from the field and 33 percent from beyond the arc.
At this point, Dinwiddie has 621 games under his belt. The veteran has made 41 percent of his field goals throughout his career, and averages 33 percent from beyond the arc, scoring 13 points per game. He has dished out 5.1 assists per game.
Unless Dinwiddie gains sudden interest in the NBA’s open market, he could be taking a trip overseas until another club comes calling.
With the NBA firing up the regular season this week, Dinwiddie is unlikely to find a new landing spot right away. It might be in the veteran guard's best interest to repair his current value by taking a run outside of the NBA. When teams are scanning available players once they figure out their identity, then Dinwiddie could gain some interest.