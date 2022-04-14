Here's What Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich Said in Regards to Possible Retirement

Five NBA championships, two Olympic gold medals, 26 seasons as the San Antonio Spurs head coach and one incredible coaching career.

This is what Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has accomplished in his coaching career and following his team’s loss on Wednesday night to the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, there is a lot of speculation about whether not Popovich will return to San Antonio next year to coach his 27th season.

Immediately after his team’s loss, of course Gregg Popvich was asked in his postgame press conference about whether or not he was retiring and his response was simple.

“That question’s inappropriate,” Popovich said in response to a reporter asking him if he thinks he will come back to coach next season.

That was it, that is all Gregg Popovich said. A typical, very generic, few word answer from the legendary head coach.

Now through 26 seasons, Popovich owns the NBA record for all-time wins by a head coach with 1,336 career wins and he is currently tied with John Kundla and Pat Riley for the third-most championships won by a head coach in NBA history.

Who knows whether or not Gregg Popovich decides that this was it for him, but what we do know is that if he does decide to call it quits, he will go down as one of the greatest head coaches not just in NBA history, but in professional sports history.

