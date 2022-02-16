Spurs Reportedly Agree To Buyout With Former All-Star

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the San Antonio Spurs and Goran Dragic have reached an agreement on a contract buyout.

The report from Charania can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

Dragic recently was traded from the Toronto Raptors to the Spurs last week, and now will be a free agent available to sign with any team.

The former All-Star point guard is in his 14th season in the NBA, and has also had stints with the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns in addition to the Raptors.

In 2020, he helped lead the Heat to the NBA Finals in the bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The 35-year-old has only played in five games so far this season, and is averaging 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

