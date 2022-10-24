Spurs Reportedly Signing Former 76ers Player

The San Antonio Spurs are off to a 2-1 start in their first three games of the season with wins over the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers (their one loss came against the Charlotte Hornets).

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that they are signing Charles Bassey to a two-way contract.

Charania: "The San Antonio Spurs will sign free agent center Charles Bassey on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bassey is entering his second season after being a 76ers second-round pick in 2021."

Bassey played in 23 games for the 76ers last season, and averaged 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

He also played in the G League, and in 17 regular season games he averaged 18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per contest.

In the 2021 NBA Draft, he was the 51st overall pick after out of Western Kentucky.

The Spurs are off to a good start to the season, but they are expected to be one of the worst teams in the entire NBA.

Therefore, this is a solid move, because he is only 21-years-old, and they can develop him.

In 2021-22, the Spurs were the tenth seed in the Western Conference, and they lost in the play-in tournament to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Over the offseason, they traded away their best player (All-Star guard Dejounte Murray) to the Atlanta Hawks.

On Monday evening, they will play their fourth game of the season when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas.