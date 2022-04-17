Star Player Gets Ejected In Nuggets-Warriors Game

DeMarcus Cousins got ejected in Saturday night's game between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets 123-107 on Saturday evening, and during the game former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins got ejected.

Cousins is in his first season in Denver, and he also played for the Warriors during their 2019 NBA Finals run (the last season that they had Kevin Durant).

With the win, the Warriors took a 1-0 series lead.

The next game will be once again in San Francisco on Monday evening.

