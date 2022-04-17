Star Player Gets Ejected In Nuggets-Warriors Game
DeMarcus Cousins got ejected in Saturday night's game between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets 123-107 on Saturday evening, and during the game former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins got ejected.
Cousins is in his first season in Denver, and he also played for the Warriors during their 2019 NBA Finals run (the last season that they had Kevin Durant).
With the win, the Warriors took a 1-0 series lead.
The next game will be once again in San Francisco on Monday evening.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.