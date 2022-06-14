Mind Blowing Stat About Steph Curry And The Golden State Warriors In The 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94 to take Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening at the Chase Center.

Steph Curry struggled to shoot the ball (7/22 from the field and 0/9 from three) and he finished the game with 16 points and eight assists.

The team's leading scorer was Andrew Wiggins, who had 26 points and 13 rebounds.

On Tuesday, StatMuse shared a very intriguing stat about Curry in the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The Warriors are actually 5-1 in the playoffs when Curry is not their leading scorer, which is quite shocking since he is their best player.

Game 6 of the series will be at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday night.