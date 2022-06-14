Skip to main content
Mind Blowing Stat About Steph Curry And The Golden State Warriors In The 2022 NBA Playoffs

Mind Blowing Stat About Steph Curry And The Golden State Warriors In The 2022 NBA Playoffs

StatMuse shared a very intriguing stat about Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Warriors currently have a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

StatMuse shared a very intriguing stat about Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Warriors currently have a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94 to take Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening at the Chase Center.  

Steph Curry struggled to shoot the ball (7/22 from the field and 0/9 from three) and he finished the game with 16 points and eight assists.  

The team's leading scorer was Andrew Wiggins, who had 26 points and 13 rebounds.  

On Tuesday, StatMuse shared a very intriguing stat about Curry in the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. 

The Warriors are actually 5-1 in the playoffs when Curry is not their leading scorer, which is quite shocking since he is their best player. 

Game 6 of the series will be at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday night. 

USATSI_18532695_168388303_lowres
News

Mind Blowing Stat About Steph Curry And The Golden State Warriors In The 2022 NBA Playoffs

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18499289_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum Reveals What Happened Between Him And Draymond Green

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_18532674_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Amazing Quote About Steph Curry After Game 5

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_18532687_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said About Andrew Wiggins After Game 5

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_18532724_168388303_lowres
News

Ime Udoka Shares What His Message Was To The Celtics After Game 5 Loss

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_18532404_168388303_lowres
News

Jaylen Brown's Bold Statement After Game 5 Loss

By Ben Stinar48 minutes ago
USATSI_18533058_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Al Horford Said After Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18290358_168388303_lowres (1)
Draft

2022 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Week Before Draft Edition

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18533190_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Viral Quote About Boston After Game 5

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago